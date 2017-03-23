Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Electronics for Imaging, Inc. designs and markets products that support color and black-and-white printing on a variety of peripheral devices. Its products incorporate hardware and software technologies that transform digital copiers and printers from many leading copier manufacturers into fast, high-quality networked printers. The company’s products include stand-alone servers, which are connected to digital copiers and other peripheral devices, and controllers, which are embedded in digital copiers and desktop color laser printers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFII. TheStreet raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) traded up 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81,493 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company earned $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Electronics For Imaging had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronics For Imaging will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 14,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $680,549.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,068,890.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,287 shares of company stock worth $1,917,906. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

