EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) insider Adam Fowle purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($64,715.33).

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) opened at 135.00 on Thursday. EI Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 141.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 658.91 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EI Group PLC (EIG) Insider Buys £52,400 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ei-group-plc-eig-insider-buys-52400-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIG. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of EI Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a ” buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of EI Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of EI Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

EI Group PLC Company Profile

Ei Group plc, formerly Enterprise Inns plc, is a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company includes a portfolio of businesses comprising a range of operating models and trading styles. Its businesses include Ei Publican Partnerships, Ei Commercial Properties, Ei Managed Operations and Ei Managed Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.