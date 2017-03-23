EG Solutions plc (EGS) Receives Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of EG Solutions plc (LON:EGS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on shares of EG Solutions plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of EG Solutions plc (LON:EGS) traded down 1.57% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.34. The company’s market cap is GBX 13.23 million. EG Solutions plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 67.86.

EG Solutions plc Company Profile

eg solutions plc is a back office workforce optimization software company. The Company’s software is used in various industry sectors, including financial services, healthcare and utilities. Its principal activity is that of information technology (IT) and software support services business providing improvements in operational management.

