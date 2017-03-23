Eduardo Hochschild Sells 15,500,000 Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Stock

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) insider Eduardo Hochschild sold 15,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £41,850,000 ($51,685,809.56).

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) opened at 284.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.49. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 327.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.56 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.01 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/eduardo-hochschild-sells-15500000-shares-of-hochschild-mining-plc-hoc-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc to GBX 230 ($2.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc to GBX 290 ($3.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.19).

About Hochschild Mining Plc

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.