Edenred Unspon (EDNMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edenred Unspon (NASDAQ:EDNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Edenred SA offers prepaid corporate solutions to individuals and organizations. The Company provides vouchers for restaurant meals, childcare and other products and services are used to reward employees and loyal customers. Edenred SA is headquartered in Malakoff, France. “

Edenred Unspon (NASDAQ:EDNMY) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 339 shares of the company traded hands. Edenred Unspon has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

