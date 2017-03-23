Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Eclipse Resources Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $0.36 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eclipse Resources Corp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.47.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) traded up 6.618% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.175. 313,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock’s market cap is $570.37 million. Eclipse Resources Corp has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.42.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Eclipse Resources Corp had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 439.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources Corp will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/eclipse-resources-corp-ecr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Denezza sold 63,770 shares of Eclipse Resources Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $142,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eclipse Resources Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,415,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Eclipse Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Eclipse Resources Corp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 70,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eclipse Resources Corp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Corp Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation (Eclipse) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company has assembled an acreage position approximating 221,700 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.