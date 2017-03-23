East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an underperform rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc lowered East West Bancorp to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up 1.64% on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 529,662 shares of the stock were exchanged. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $34,642.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at $244,733.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,416,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,657,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,629. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,219,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

