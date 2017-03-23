Dynex Capital Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) traded down 0.15% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 450,816 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $336.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business earned $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

