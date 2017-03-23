Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Dunelm Group plc to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 865 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 773 ($9.55).

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 643.00. 291,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.85. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 610.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 999.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

In related news, insider John Browett bought 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £4,249.35 ($5,248.05). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 31,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £197,043.75 ($243,354.02). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,464 shares of company stock worth $61,052,854.

About Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

