Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,375,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,384% from the previous session’s volume of 227,560 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $19.26.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.74 million. Duluth Holdings had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.46%. Duluth Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Duluth Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duluth Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings by 101.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $712.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Duluth Holdings Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods.

