Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Purchases 10,700 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.13 per share, for a total transaction of $290,291.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) traded up 6.96% on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,620 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.00. The firm had revenue of $142.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 34.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 5.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

