Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$9.30 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

