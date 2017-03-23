Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Global REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dream Global REIT (DRG) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/dream-global-reit-drg-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-86-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.