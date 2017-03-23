Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Pacific Crest

Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) had its target price upped by Pacific Crest from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REIT. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

