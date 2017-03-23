DineEquity Inc (DIN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc downgraded DineEquity to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on DineEquity from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet downgraded DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded DineEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DineEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. DineEquity has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. DineEquity had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DineEquity will post $4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.55%.

In other news, SVP John Jakubek sold 34,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,552,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Rose purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.49 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,140.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in DineEquity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in DineEquity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DineEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DineEquity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in DineEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DineEquity

DineEquity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

