Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) traded up 5.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 194,342 shares. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $63.30 million.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $88,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 221.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,655 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Digital Turbine worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

