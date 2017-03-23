Digimarc Corp (DMRC) EVP Sells $88,421.33 in Stock

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Joel Meyer sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $88,421.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,085.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded down 1.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 27,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $255.45 million. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Digimarc Corp had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post ($2.67) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc Corp during the third quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Digimarc Corp from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Digimarc Corp

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

