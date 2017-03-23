Diageo plc (DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,210 ($27.29) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 2,185 ($26.99) price objective on Diageo plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.79) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,311.43 ($28.55).

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) opened at 2302.50 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,348.09. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 57.82 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,263.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,155.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 23.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Diageo plc Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

