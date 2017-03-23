Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on DHT Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/dht-holdings-inc-dht-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DHT Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHT Holdings by 62.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 216,479 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT Holdings by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHT Holdings during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) traded down 5.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,834 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $428.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. DHT Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business earned $67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. DHT Holdings had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from DHT Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. DHT Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

DHT Holdings Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc (DHT) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. Its fleet consists of approximately 20 crude oil tankers in operation, all of which are owned by the company. The Company’s fleet in operation consists of over 20 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (DWTs), approximately one Suezmax tanker (Suezmax), which is a tanker ranging in size from 130,000 to 170,000 DWT and over two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 DWT.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.