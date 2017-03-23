DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DXCM. B. Riley upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 76.90 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.52 billion.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,998.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,523,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,265 shares of company stock worth $10,171,317. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,021,000 after buying an additional 1,779,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,797,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,406,000 after buying an additional 1,138,100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,469,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,428,000 after buying an additional 811,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after buying an additional 421,903 shares during the last quarter.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

