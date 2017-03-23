Deutsche Bank AG’s (DB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,253 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s market cap is $23.40 billion.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,224,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a global investment bank. The Bank is engaged in providing commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals.

