Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) PT Set at €11.50 by Societe Generale

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) received a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective from Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBK. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €18.20 ($19.57) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.29 ($17.52).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 15.756 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is €21.73 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of €9.91 and a 12-month high of €19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.19 and its 200 day moving average is €15.74.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

