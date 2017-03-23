Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGC. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.73.

Shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) traded down 5.943% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.955. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,032 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion. Detour Gold has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

