Desmond Griffin Sells 948,000 Shares of Glance Technologies Inc (GET) Stock

Glance Technologies Inc (TSE:GET) insider Desmond Griffin sold 948,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$189,600.00.

