Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Major Shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Purchases 3,296 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,110.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 11,574 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $340,159.86.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,773 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $646,004.91.

On Thursday, March 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 34,722 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,618.34.

On Monday, March 13th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 23,183 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.61 per share, for a total transaction of $709,631.63.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,972 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,568.28.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $132,006.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,806 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,217.04.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $112,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 13,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $390,476.00.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) traded up 2.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 42,381 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 554.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 485.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 214,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

