Deere & Company (DE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.50 price objective (up from $101.50) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded down 0.22% during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,453 shares. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $198,958.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 28,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $3,151,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,775,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,302 shares of company stock worth $3,753,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,222,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,380,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,411,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,838,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,645,000 after buying an additional 775,827 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,850,000 after buying an additional 1,072,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,050,000 after buying an additional 2,414,034 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

