Debenhams Plc (DEB) Given “Reduce” Rating at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their reduce rating on shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock.

DEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Debenhams Plc from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.77) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 56.62 ($0.70).

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) traded up 2.16% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 54.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,903,449 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 669.01 million. Debenhams Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.57.

In other Debenhams Plc news, insider Sergio Bucher purchased 187,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £99,437.01 ($122,807.22).

About Debenhams Plc

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

