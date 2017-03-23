DDR Corp (DDR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $16.50. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DDR Corp traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,681,225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded DDR Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DDR Corp to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DDR Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DDR Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,643,627 shares in the company, valued at $633,684,297.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $996,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DDR Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DDR Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DDR Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DDR Corp by 138.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 251,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DDR Corp by 278.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,060,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after buying an additional 5,195,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10 and a beta of 0.83.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. DDR Corp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DDR Corp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp’s payout ratio is currently 690.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DDR Corp (DDR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ddr-corp-ddr-hits-new-1-year-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

DDR Corp Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.