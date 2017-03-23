Dcc Plc (DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,683.70 ($94.90).
DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 6,575 ($81.20) price objective on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Dcc Plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,000 ($86.45) to GBX 7,400 ($91.39) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,843 ($96.86) price objective on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,350 ($78.42) price objective on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dcc Plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) opened at 7005.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,841.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,517.27. Dcc Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,780.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 8,029.92. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.21 billion.
In other news, insider Emma FitzGerald bought 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,798 ($83.96) per share, with a total value of £10,061.04 ($12,425.64).
