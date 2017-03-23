David S. Richmond Purchases 37,210 Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Stock

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) insider David S. Richmond purchased 37,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $217,306.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 176,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,246.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded down 1.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,253 shares. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s market cap is $302.98 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business earned $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Blue Clay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

