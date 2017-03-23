David L. King Purchases 10,000 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (TY) Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) insider David L. King purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,291 shares. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation (the Fund) is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current incomes. The Fund’s permissible investments include preferred and common stocks, convertible securities, including convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds, debt securities, repurchase agreements, derivatives, including options, futures contracts and equity-linked notes, illiquid securities and securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers.

