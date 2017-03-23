David J. B. Shearer Buys 50,000 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($30,258.12).

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) opened at 50.75 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 263.55 million. Speedy Hire Plc has a one year low of GBX 29.50 and a one year high of GBX 54.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.61) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.69) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Speedy Hire Plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.40 ($0.70).

About Speedy Hire Plc

Speedy Hire Plc is a tools, equipment and plant hire services company. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland Asset Services and International Asset Services. UK & Ireland Asset Services delivers asset management and focuses on relationship management. International Asset Services delivers overseas projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service.

