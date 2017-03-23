David F. Stepanek Sells 7,050 Shares of PHI Inc. (PHIIK) Stock

PHI Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIIK) insider David F. Stepanek sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $89,182.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,869.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHI Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIIK) traded up 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. PHI Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock’s market cap is $193.87 million.

About PHI

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

