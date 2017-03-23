David E. Dykstra Sells 5,353 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $296,235.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,121.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) opened at 53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 4.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are MGPI Processing, Inc and MGPI of Indiana, LLC (MGPI-I). The Company produces and supplies distilled spirits, and wheat proteins and starches. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin.

