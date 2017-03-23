Dave Page Sells 40,000 Shares of Actual Experience PLC (ACT) Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Dave Page sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($123,502.53).

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) opened at 270.7501 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 101.58 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.83. Actual Experience PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 240.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 295.00.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Actual Experience PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Actual Experience PLC Company Profile

Actual Experience plc is a United Kingdom-based analytics-as-a-service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of digital experience quality analytics. The Company offers associated consultancy services. The Company’s analytics tool, Actual Work, analyses the digital supply chains of the brands around the world.

