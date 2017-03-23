Daniel P. Burkland Sells 10,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) insider Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at 17.89 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock’s market cap is $955.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Pacific Crest raised shares of Five9 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five9 by 252.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. It facilitates over three billion interactions between its 2,000 clients and clients’ customers per year.

