Daimler AG (DDAIF) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (NASDAQ:DDAIF) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $74.94 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Daimler AG an industry rank of 31 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDAIF. Citigroup Inc cut Daimler AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Daimler AG (NASDAQ:DDAIF) opened at 75.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.21.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

