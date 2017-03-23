Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €90.00 by Commerzbank Ag

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by stock analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.75 ($78.23).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 70.565 on Thursday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €50.89 and a 12-month high of €73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of €75.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.99.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

