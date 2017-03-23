DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) traded up 1.04% on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 16,163 shares of the company were exchanged. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 18.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 160.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 213.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, National Association (Peoples Bank). The Company’s products and services include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

