CytRx Co. (CYTR) Earns Buy Rating from Aegis

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Aegis in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYTR. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of CytRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) opened at 0.3955 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The firm’s market cap is $46.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTR. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CytRx during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytRx during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CytRx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy.

