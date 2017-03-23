Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.63% and a negative net margin of 314.07%. Cytori Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) traded up 1.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 155,529 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.62 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.44.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Cytori Therapeutics
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.
