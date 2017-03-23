CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Instinet raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Instinet currently has a sell rating on the stock. 338,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 141,462 shares.The stock last traded at $18.07 and had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 21,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $426,251.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $281,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,203 shares of company stock valued at $922,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 253.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $679.60 million.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 523.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform. It uses its platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against a range of targets.

