Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company earned $530.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $165,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,455 shares of company stock worth $889,790. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

