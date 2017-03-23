Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 50,000 Shares

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,643 shares. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock’s market cap is $4.58 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company earned $530.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on CY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 899,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

