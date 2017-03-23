Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cutera an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry Laber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $32,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,500 shares of company stock worth $5,605,455 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Cutera by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) opened at 20.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.88. Cutera has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $22.96.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.18%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

