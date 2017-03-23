Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) opened at 92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $107.61.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $566 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.79 million. Curtiss-Wright Corp. had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright Corp. news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,245 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.07, for a total value of $710,517.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,729 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $757,828.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright Corp. from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright Corp. from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

