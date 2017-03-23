Curtis Darrell Bartlett Sells 16,834 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 16,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$271,027.40.

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) opened at 15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mackie boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.25 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.09.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

