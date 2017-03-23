Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 270.50. 40,096 shares of the company were exchanged. Curtis Banks Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 171.93 and a 52-week high of GBX 417.72. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 142.03 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.63.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Curtis Banks Group PLC Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC is engaged in provision of pension administration services principally for Self Invested Personal Pension schemes (SIPPs) and Small Self-Administered Pension Schemes (SSASs). The Company’s segment is Pensions Administration. The Company delivers the self-invested pension products on the market with their technology and service levels.

