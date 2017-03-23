Cummins Inc. (CMI) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in a research report released on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Vetr cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.32.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,466 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.27. Cummins has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.
