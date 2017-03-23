CubeSmart (CUBE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America Corp downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded up 0.394% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.765. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,393 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.743 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,091,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused primarily on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

